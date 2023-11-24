FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Finland, Nepal, and Qatar

In the meetings, they discussed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 05:28:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held separate meetings with Ambassador Hannu Ripati of Finland, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, and Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater of Qatar.

