ECP to release final list of constituencies on November 30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, chaired a meeting to consider the preparations for next year's countrywide elections.

The Election Commission, fully prepared for the upcoming elections, is set to release the final list of constituencies on November 30.

Having addressed objections on preliminary constituencies, the Election Commission is currently overseeing the printing of the final election lists at Nadra.

Following consultations with political parties, the Election Commission has approved the code of conduct. The official notification is expected in the coming days.

The general elections are scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024.