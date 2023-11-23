Accounts, properties of Moonis Elahi seized in money laundering case

The action has been taken by FIA following the court orders

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 13:02:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seized the properties and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi, son of imprisoned former chief minister of the Punjab and president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ch Pervez Elahi, in the money laundering case.

The action has been taken by FIA following the court orders.

As many as eight accounts of Moonis Elahi in Lahore have been seized by the FIA in which he had received more than Rs 480 million and the entire amount was withdrawn. The documents revealed the bank accounts used by Moonis Elahi for transactions have been frozen. The various bank accounts of Moonis Elahi were used for money laundering, the documents read.

Besides, six properties of Moonis Elahi--five in Kasur and one in Rawalpindi-- have also been seized by the FIA. It is alleged that accused had procured these properties with the help of laundered money.

