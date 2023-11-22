Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

'Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area'

Updated On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 19:08:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two soldiers were martyred after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a convoy of security forces in general area Razmak, North Waziristan district, on Wednesday.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said the two soldiers, who embraced martyrdom, had been identified as Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

