GDA to actively participate in elections: Pir Pagara

Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 18:43:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Pagara chaired a meeting at Kingari House which affirmed its full engagement in the upcoming elections.

The meeting identified the provincial caretaker government as the PPP's B-team, advocating the removal of PPP-affiliated officials who held crucial roles during their tenure.

Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, and other leaders contributed to the discussions.