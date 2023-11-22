GDA to actively participate in elections: Pir Pagara
Pakistan
KARACHI (Dunya News) - Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Pagara chaired a meeting at Kingari House which affirmed its full engagement in the upcoming elections.
The meeting identified the provincial caretaker government as the PPP's B-team, advocating the removal of PPP-affiliated officials who held crucial roles during their tenure.
Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, and other leaders contributed to the discussions.