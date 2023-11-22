People's rule will be established after winning Feb 8 elections: Bilawal

Pakistan Pakistan People's rule will be established after winning Feb 8 elections: Bilawal

PPP chief urges old politicians to retire, says it is youth's demand to rid themselves of old guard

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 18:48:51 PKT

CHITRAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Wednesday that a people’s rule would be established after winning the Feb 8 general elections.

Addressing a public rally in Chitral, Bilawal declared that upon forming the next government, he would prioritise the implementation of the 18th amendment.

Bilawal criticised leaders of opposition parties, asserting that they had disappointed the people, and the masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were now looking up to the PPP for the resolution of their problems.

The PPP chairman argued that veteran leaders of opposition parties had failed to address the masses' problems during their tenures as prime ministers, and he suggested that they should now retire, allowing young leadership to tackle the country’s problems.

Bilawal urged these older politicians to step aside, stating that it was the youth's demand to rid themselves of the old guard. He distanced himself from this demand, saying, "This demand isn't mine, but that of the country’s youth.”

While expressing his respect for the elderly, Bilawal reiterated that he was conveying the demand of the youth of Pakistan.

Bilawal asserted that the people of KP would reject all political parties that failed to deliver despite being in power for nearly 10 years in the province.

The PPP chief highlighted the negative impact of a Punjab-based political party that, in his view, led the country into a price hike affecting the lives of the common man.

He stated that the country suffered due to the politics of confrontation and hate-based politics by two opposition parties that deceived the masses in the name of so-called change and respect for votes.

According to Bilawal, people wanted employment, not agitation.

Bilawal also observed that old politicians were promising to abolish the 18th amendment after coming into power. He questioned, "How much can old politicians achieve? The decisions of old politicians are influenced by today's thoughts, not tomorrow's."

He said Sindh had made progress due to the continuity of the PPP regime policies and the completion of record development projects. He asserted that whenever the PPP came into power, it formed a government in marginalised areas, emphasising that the PPP's government was for the poor, unlike the PTI, which he called a government of TikTok, and the PML-N, which he said represented the aristocracy only.

Bilawal reiterated that the PPP's government was for the poor.

The PPP chairman demanded the full implementation of the 18th constitutional amendment and a fair NFC share to the provinces.

Bilawal stated that the people of Chitral were close to his heart, and their problems would be addressed after coming into power.

He emphasised that poverty, inflation, and unemployment were at historic levels in backward regions, and the solutions lie within the PPP's manifesto. Bilawal asserted that the PPP had combated such issues in every era.

The former foreign minister criticised the focus on personal animosity instead of resolving the country's crises, stating, "We aimed to rescue the country from economic, political, and international crises. We supported the PTI government for 18 months. Their intent is revenge after their term."

Bilawal highlighted the worsening state of affairs, contrasting it with the increasing problems due to the policies of old politicians: "If I can establish a free hospital for heart treatment in the deserts, I can do the same in Chitral's mountains. The persistent demand will be resolved after coming into power."

Bilawal concluded that infrastructure would be developed along with inner roads, and a road connecting China through Afghanistan to Central Asia would be paved.