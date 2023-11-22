LHC halts desealing of factories without permission amid smog threat

The judge lauds CM Naqvi's efforts to implement court orders

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – In a pivotal move to contain the smog in the city, the Lahore High Court’s Justice Shahid Karim said on Wednesday the factories sealed due to pollution could not be reopened without court's permission.

The decision came during the hearing of the petitions filed by a citizen, Haroon Farooq, and others.

Expressing strong displeasure over the desealing of factories, Justice Shahid Karim stated that action would be taken against officers responsible for desealing the factories under the PEEDA act.

The court acknowledged caretaker CM Naqvi’s commitment to implement its orders related to smog. The court also appreciated the efforts of the Lahore commissioner in reducing smog but expressed concern over the failed signal-free projects on Jail Road.

Lahore Development Authority's senior legal adviser Sahibzada Muzaffar Ali and Environment Commission member Syed Kamal Haider furnished court with reports.

The LDA legal adviser informed the court that police registered 16 cases for violation by kilns in Lahore. Four cases were registered in Kasur and 72 notices were served on violators, 70 cases were registered in Sheikhupura and the violators were fined Rs2.5 million. Similarly, 21 cases were registered in Nankana Sahib where Rs700,000 fine was imposed.

He said action was taken against owners or drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles in several parts of Punjab.

The agriculture department was requested to submit a report on crop residues, and the court adjourned the hearing till Nov 24, seeking an implementation report.