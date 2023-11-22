ANF moves SC against Hanif Abbasi's acquittal in ephedrine case

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:19:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has lodged an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the acquittal of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine case.

The petition challenged the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which had cleared Abbasi of charges on Oct 18.

The trial court had previously sentenced him to a life imprisonment.

The ANF seeks reexamination of the case, extending the legal proceedings for another fourteen days.

The ephedrine case continues to be a focal point in the legal battle, highlighting the complexities of drug related prosecutions.



