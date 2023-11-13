Live

War in Gaza
Israeli tanks stationed outside Gaza hospitals as patients stuck in 'circle of death'

Hanif Abbasi acquitted in riots case

Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya New) – A district court on Monday acquitted PML-N leader and former MNA Hanif Abbasi in riots case.  

Abbasi appeared before District and Sessions Judge Naveed Akhtar Lone who heard the case and acquitted him in the case. 

Read more: LHC voids Hanif Abbasi's sentence in ephedrine quota case 

A case was registered against Abbasi in July 2018 by the city police station for interfering in government affairs and violating section 144.


 

