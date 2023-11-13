Hanif Abbasi acquitted in riots case

Pakistan Pakistan Hanif Abbasi acquitted in riots case

Hanif Abbasi acquitted in riots case

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 19:06:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya New) – A district court on Monday acquitted PML-N leader and former MNA Hanif Abbasi in riots case.

Abbasi appeared before District and Sessions Judge Naveed Akhtar Lone who heard the case and acquitted him in the case.

Read more: LHC voids Hanif Abbasi's sentence in ephedrine quota case

A case was registered against Abbasi in July 2018 by the city police station for interfering in government affairs and violating section 144.



