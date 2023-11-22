PM Kakar to represent Pakistan at COP 28

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to represent Pakistan during the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) in the United Arab Emirates from Dec 1 to Dec 2.

The prime minister chaired an interprovincial review meeting regarding COP-28.

A press release issued by the PM’s Office stated that the meeting was attended by the caretaker federal ministers for finance, foreign affairs, climate change, planning and other relevant officials.

The caretaker prime minister remarked that climate change posed a national endurance challenge for countries like Pakistan. He observed that Pakistan was playing a positive role in the global climate debate through climate diplomacy.

He noted that despite contributing less than one percent to global climate change factors, Pakistan was among the countries significantly affected by these changes.

Climate-induced floods adversely affected one-third of the country’s population.

The prime minister also praised the relevant institutions and organisations in the country for their commendable role in post-flood reconstruction efforts.

He also directed the relevant authorities to fully prepare for effectively representing Pakistan’s stance on Climate Finance and other issues during COP-28.