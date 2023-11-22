Ex-senator and assembly members join PML-N, as MQM-P says anti-PPP sentiments rampant in Sindh

Latest activities are part of the efforts to gain momentum for the Feb 8 elections

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI (Web Desk/Dunya News) – Former senator Waqar Ahmed on Wednesday announced his decision to join the PML-N, saying it was three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s team that rescued Pakistan from a range of economic challenges and avoided default.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after meeting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Waqar said his politics revolved around the people and national interest was greater than the personal goals.

He said attracting all the political parties to a single platform required skills. Economic stability was a prerequisite for any country, which in turn required political stability, Waqar stressed.

The country needs stability and an experienced leadership, said Amir Muqam who is the head of the PML-N’s provincial chapter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said prominent personalities from across the country were joining the ranks of PML-N, adding, “The people of Pakistan have complete trust in Nawaz Sharif.”

THE MAKHDOOMS

Former lawmakers from southern Punjab – Makhdoom Syed Mobeen Alam, Makhdoom Masood Alam, Syed Mobeen Zamin and Syed Basit Sultan Bokhari – met Shehbaz and joined the ranks of PML-N, as the electables around Pakistan are choosing the former ruling party before the upcoming polls.

سابق وزیراعظم اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف سے سابق اراکین پارلیمنٹ کی ملاقات



سابق ارکان اسمبلی مخدوم سید مبین عالم، مخدوم مسعود عالم ، سید مبین ضامن اور سید باسط سلطان بخاری کی مسلم لیگ (ن) میں شمولیت کا اعلان



مخدوم سید مبین عالم، مخدوم مسعود عالم ، سید مبین ضامن… pic.twitter.com/eqQ0HmV2dV — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 22, 2023

In his remarks, Shehbaz said representing the federation, strengthening and development of Pakistan was the mission of PML-N, which had served the federating units in the past as well.

PPP HAS RUINED KARACHI



MQM-P leader Aminul Haq on Wednesday said the PPP had ruined Sindh during the past 15 years, resulting in strong anti-PPP feelings among the masses.

Addressing a joint press conference with the PML-N provincial leaders, he said the MQM-P and the PML-N had good understanding, and that they were formulating a strategy to contest the Feb 8 elections together.

Nehal Hashmi of PML-N described the 2018 elections as a frightening dream for the nation and said the PTI was propelled into power by jamming the RTS (Result Transmission System).

The people of Sindh, including Karachi, wanted a Punjab-like development, he said, with a promise that the PML-N would do everything to deliver for them.

Hashmi expressed his confidence that they would have their chief minister in Sindh, resulting in growth and improvement across the province, by importing Nawaz’s vision.

The press conference was held after the representatives from the two parties held another round of talks to formalise the electoral alliance and the future course of action after ensuring success in the upcoming elections.