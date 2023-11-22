Jamal Shah inaugurates mobile app to promote cultural heritage

The application carries 6,000 historical sites of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah has said that extraordinary plans are in pipeline to promote Pakistani art and culture in the global arena.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a mobile application and web portal of mapping project at Department of Archaeology and Museums in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The minister said that Pakistan is blessed with many unique cultures and traditions with a rich history. He said that the nation gives huge respect to their artists and cultures.

Talking about the Mobile App, Jamal Shah said it will help people educate about the historical assets and especially the youngsters will have the opportunity to know about their cultural sites and heritage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the application "Heritage of Pakistan" is available on Google Play Store. The application carries 6000 historical sites of Pakistan.