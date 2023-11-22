PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai briefly detained at Peshawar airport

Former minister was arrested from the airport when he was going to perform Umrah

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 12:40:37 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai was briefly detained at Peshawar airport on Wednesday.

According to details, the former minister was arrested from the airport when he was going to perform Umrah.

The sources said that the PTI leader was detained by the officials in plain clothes. He was later interrogated for three hours before his release.

Talking to media, Yousafzai said that he was released when his flight took off for Saudi Arabia. "There was no FIR registered against me. I am not wanted in any case but still they arrested me," he said.