Torkham border reopened

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 22:59:32 PKT

KHYBER – The Torkham border, a main crossing point between Afghanistan and Pakistan, reopened to pedestrians and vehicles on Tuesday.

A large number of travellers and trucks laden with goods were stranded on both sides of the border after the closing of the crossing.

The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued from Pakistan, and 217,825 immigrants were repatriated to Afghanistan via three border points of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the KP Home Department, 214,194 immigrants were repatriated to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

