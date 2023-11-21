Army chief stresses need for mission-oriented training for 'excellence in battlefield'

He highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to threats

Tue, 21 Nov 2023 15:07:30 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday interacted with the troops participating in the exercise, saying only realistic and mission-oriented training in peacetime could guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise.

The army chief visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps aimed at validating offensive operational concepts, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

The COAS met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism. He also highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm.

He dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.



