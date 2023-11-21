Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

In-focus

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with forces: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with forces: ISPR

Pakistan

The ISPR said that the forces are committed to wipe out terrorism from the area

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed three terrorists during operations at different places, while a soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in a landmine explosion.

According to the Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an information based operation (IBO) in Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan and killed two terrorists after a fierce exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an operation in Kot Azam area of South Waziristan. The armed forces recovered sophisticated arms and ammunition from the dead terrorist’s possession.

The ISPR said that the forces are committed to wipe out terrorism from the area. The dead terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and innocent civilians, it added.

In another incident, Sepoy Shahzeb martyred in North Waziristan in a landmine explosion.

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News