Faizabad inquiry commission starts proceedings

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Faizabad sit-in inquiry commission started its proceedings with an official meeting on Monday led by former IGP Akhtar Shah.

Former IG Tahir Alam was unable to attend, and Ministry of Interior officials were present at the meeting. The commission requested records and inquiry reports and planned to gather video evidence related to the Faizabad sit-in.

Also read: Non-implementation of Faizabad sit-in verdict triggered May 9 incidents: SC

Coming meetings may summon relevant officers in the case. 

