Non-implementation of Faizabad sit-in verdict triggered May 9 incidents: SC

Pakistan Pakistan Non-implementation of Faizabad sit-in verdict triggered May 9 incidents: SC

May 9 incidents occurred due to non-implementation of Faizabad sit-in verdict: SC

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 22:32:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court, in a recent order penned by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Aminuddin Khan, tied the unrest on May 9, coinciding with the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan, to the disregard for implementing the 2019 ruling on the Faizabad dharna case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that due to the non-implementation of its 2019 Faizabad sit-in ruling by the previous governments, the nation suffered consequences in the form of May 9 events.

The observations came as a three-member apex court bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah issued a verdict of the Nov 15 hearing of the Faizabad sit-in review case.

This judgment, originally authored by Justice Isa prior to his tenure as chief justice, mandated the defence ministry and armed forces chiefs to discipline any personnel breaching their oaths.

Additionally, it directed the government to monitor and prosecute individuals promoting hate, extremism, and terrorism, while reprimanding government bodies for causing public inconvenience during the 20-day sit-in that paralyzed life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Various entities, including the Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Bureau, PTI, Pemra, Election Commission of Pakistan, MQM, AML chief Sheikh Rashid, and Ijazul Haq, contested this ruling with review petitions.

The court's recent order highlighted that despite these concerns raised five years ago, successive governments disregarded them, hindering the judgment's execution. It lamented the absence of accountability for past violence and expressed concern that such actions perpetuate the belief that violence is an acceptable means to achieve objectives.

The order acknowledged delayed hearings on the review petitions, attributing this to manipulation and promising to rectify past mistakes. Emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability within institutions, it warned against the dangers of individuals overshadowing the institutions they represent, eroding public trust and endangering democracy.

Despite considering contempt proceedings for the ruling's non-implementation, the court deemed it inappropriate to hold current officials accountable for their predecessors' actions, especially when efforts to adhere to the court's decision were evident. The federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan were given specific time frames to fulfill their tasks and submit reports, with the next hearing scheduled for January 22.