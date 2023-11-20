Lahore is the second most polluted city followed by New Delhi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore is the second most polluted city as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of provincial capital was recorded at 395 on Monday morning.

Karachi is the third most polluted city of the world while Indian capital New Delhi is at the top of the list.

The health experts have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling and use the face mask while going outside.

The people of Lahore are facing difficulties in breathing due to the smog and air pollution.

A day earlier, the wearing of face mask was made mandatory in the smog-hit districts of Punjab by the caretaker provincial government. The face mask was made mandatory for one week.

Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin were the districts where the face mask was made mandatory.

According to the WHO, air pollution kills 4.2 million people around the world every year.

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.