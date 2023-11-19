CM Naqvi orders removal of unnecessary offices from Bagh-e-Jinnah

Pakistan Pakistan CM Naqvi orders removal of unnecessary offices from Bagh-e-Jinnah

CM Naqvi orders removal of unnecessary offices from Bagh-e-Jinnah

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 18:13:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya) - Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the authorities to remove unnecessary offices established in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

During his visit to the garden on Sunday, he expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness and also inspected the surroundings of Turt Murad Shah's shrine.

Naqvi directed the DG PHA to submit a plan for the upgradation of Bagh-e-Jinnah in the coming days and emphasised the transformation of Jinnah Garden to reflect London Gardens.

Provincial ministers and relevant officials were present during this inspection.