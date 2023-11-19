Asif Zardari expresses concern over 'level playing field' in meeting with British envoy

The former president was upbeat about the prospects of the PPP in the February 8 general elections

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 12:04:58 PKT

(Web Desk) – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met People’s Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House here and discussed a “range of issues”.

A party post uploaded on social media website X, formerly twitter, said Mr Zardari was accompanied by Saleem Mandviwalla and former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain during the meeting which lasted for more than an hour.

According to insiders, the former president was upbeat about the prospects of the PPP in the February 8 general elections. However, he expressed his party’s concerns about level playing field in the run-up to elections.

کراچی: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری کی برطانوی ہائی کمشنر جین میریٹ سے ملاقات



کراچی: سابق صدر مملکت آصف علی زرداری کی شاہ چارلس کے جنم دن کے حوالے سے اظہار مسرت کا پیغام



کراچی: صدر آصف زرداری کا ڈیوڈ کیمرون کے وزیرخارجہ بننے پر بھی نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار… pic.twitter.com/7rpwqbdRGf — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 18, 2023

They said Mr Zardari told Ms Marriott that one party [PML-N] was being given priority treatment which belied claims of the caretaker government of giving level playing field in the elections.

The British envoy asked the PPP leader about the party’s strategy and the prospects of polls on Feb 8, the insiders added.

The PPP post on X mentioned that the former president stressed the British government’s role in bringing an end to the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Mr Zardari wished well King Charles on his birthday and congratulated former prime minister David Cameron on becoming foreign minister.

