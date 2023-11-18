Nawaz shares his views with US ambassador on domestic, regional, world subjects

Two sides agree on developing a stronger partnership to deal with multidimensional issues

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday highlighted the importance of Pakistan-US relations, as Donald Blome – the United States ambassador – visited his Jati Umra residence.

During the meeting also attended by PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, the two sides exchanged views on sustainable bilateral ties and cooperation with reference to the multidimensional subjects of mutual interests.

They acknowledged the importance of a sustained and strengthened partnership as well as the need for enhancing the cooperation and finding ways to produce tangible and fruitful results that form the basis of a strong Pakistan-US ties.

A list of wide-ranging issues – including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability and development – came under discussion during this meeting between Nawaz and Blome.

Speaking on the occasion, the three-time prime minister recalled his interactions with various US leaders in the past where, according to him, both sides recognised the significance of Pakistan and the United States [as two separate independent and sovereign nations].

Nawaz shared his views and gave output on the prevailing economic and political situation in Pakistan with a focus on his party’s preparation in connections with the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

He expressed his confidence that the people of Pakistan would again repose their trust in the PML-N so that it could rescue the country from a plethora of current challenges.

At the same time, Nawaz also raised the issue of Palestinians who are being killed as a result of Israeli bombing and siege, while calling for an immediate end to the hostilities as well as provision of medical and humanitarian assistance to the millions of people.

On his part, Blome shared the US priorities and thanked the host of a candid and open discussion on a variety of issues.

The latest visit by a top Western diplomat comes just days after United Kingdom High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Nawaz expressed his concern that there had been a declining trend in recent years in Britain’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) for Pakistan.

He also urged the British Government to play a positive and meaningful role in ensuring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, pointing out that thousands of Palestinians, including, women, children and old people, had been killed on account of Israel’s indiscriminate, round-the-clock ground and air attacks on homes, schools and hospitals.

