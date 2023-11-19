Three killed, 13 injured in van-dumper collision in Lahore
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three people lost their lives while 13 sustained injuries in horrible traffic accident at Saggian road in Lahore on Sunday.
According to details, a speeding van collided with the dumper from the backside at Saggian road.
Three people including the van-driver were killed on the spot while 13 others sustained injuries.
The rescue officials shifted the injured to nearby hospital for treatment.