Three killed, 13 injured in van-dumper collision in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three people lost their lives while 13 sustained injuries in horrible traffic accident at Saggian road in Lahore on Sunday.

According to details, a speeding van collided with the dumper from the backside at Saggian road.

Three people including the van-driver were killed on the spot while 13 others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured to nearby hospital for treatment.