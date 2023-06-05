Five killed, 13 injured in van-dumper collision

PHALIA (Dunya News) - Five people died and 13 others suffered multiple injuries in a horrific collision between a dumper and a passenger van in tehsil Phalia on Monday.

The accident took place near Pahrianwali Adda area where the speeding dumper collided with the passenger van. Among the dead are van driver and three women.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital. The driver of the dumper fled after the incident. Police impounded both vehicles, collected forensic evidence and launched investigations.

