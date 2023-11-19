Dry weather to persist with partly cloudy in upper regions

Published On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 10:17:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Meteorological Department has said that most parts of the country will remain dry on Sunday with scattered clouds in the upper regions of the country.

In the morning, fog and smog is likely to hamper visibilty in the plains of Punjab.

In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in the majority of the country and cold spell persisted in the northern parts.

The Met Office forecast dry weather in most parts of the country on Monday, while it will be cold in the upper regions.

Minimum temperature recorded today: Leh -05, Skardumin -02, Hunza -01 degrees Celsius.