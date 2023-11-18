Four terrorists including 'high value target' killed in North Waziristan operation

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed four terrorists, including a high value target, during an intelligence-based operation in general area, Khaisoor, North Waziristan district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which four terrorists were killed, “including a High Value Target (HVT), Terrorist ring leader Ibrahim @ Musa, who was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies”.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, it said.

