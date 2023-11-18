Sheema Kermani ejected from British High Commission over pro-Gaza remarks

High Commission spox says Sheema not expelled, left on her own

(Web Desk) - Classical dancer, social activist and the creator of the cultural action organisation Tehrik-i-Niswan Sheema Kermani was kicked out of a programme on Friday at the British Deputy High Commission for yelling a chant in favour of the Gaza people.

The event was attended by a range of visitors, including politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats and other authorities which was arranged to honour King Charles III's birthday.

She held up the placard that read ‘Ceasefire Now’ as congratulations and speeches were being delivered to Britain.

This made the security guards come up to her and try to eject her from the property.

Kermani clarified that she had asked the security guards to leave her alone and not to touch her.

The other guests, she continued, were thanking the British government and the royal family without mentioning the horrors occurring in Gaza so ‘she felt compelled to raise the phrase in solidarity of the people of Gaza’.

She felt let down that no one else in the group stood up for her.

According to a spokesman for the British Deputy High Commission, Kermani was yelling during the British Deputy High Commissioner's important address regarding climate change.

The representative went on to say that security guards moved in to stop Kermani from yelling. He also claimed that she departed of her own free will.

