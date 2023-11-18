Khadija Shah challenges her detention in LHC

30-day detention under MPO 3 is illegal: husband

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jehanzeb Amin, husband of Khadijah Shah, a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday challenged his wife's detention order in the Lahore High Court.

The federal government and the Lahore deputy commissioner were made parties in the case.

Ms Shah was placed under house arrest by the DC on the pretext that she could create law and order situation. She has been detained for 30 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3.

Amin argues that the MPO order is based on unfounded allegations, asserting it as a violation of the law.

The petition, filed in the Lahore High Court, names respondents, including the federal government and Lahore DC. The petitioner urges the court to prevent Khadijah Shah's removal from Lahore.