Shehbaz, Ahad Cheema, others get clean chit in Ashiana Housing reference

Court acquits all 10 accused in the case

Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 14:18:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a significant development, an accountability court on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and all other accused in Ashiana reference.

Accountability court heard the pleas filed by 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing reference. Attorney general and NAB submitted their reports in the court.

The NAB prosecutor said Supreme Court verdict did not have any effect on the case. Upon this, the court remarked it will announce decision in two hours.

Later, the court announced its verdict accepting appeals of all 10 accused including Fawad Hassan Fawad, Bilal Qidwai, Shahid Shafique who had sought their exoneration in the case. The court, while announcing its decision, acquitted all 10 accused including Sharif, Cheema and Fawad.

The accused in the case included Shehbaz Sharif, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Khan Cheema, Imtiaz Haider, Bilal Qidwai, Shahid Mehmood, Munir Zia, Ali Sajjad, Muhammad Siddique, Shahid Shafique, Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani.

The NAB, in 2018, had filed (18/50) Ashiana Iqbal reference worth Rs660 million. Accused Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani had already been discharged in the case.

