Meet six-year-old police officer from Sadiqabad

Police honoured Owais' request in line with their tradition

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – Six-year-old Owais Akhtar became a police officer for one day in Sadiqabad, where he visited several roads and issued warnings to motorcyclists riding without helmets.



Police honoured Owais upon his request and his parents appreciated the police officials’ who made their son an honorary police officer. His father burst into tears upon seeing his son in the police uniform.

As Owais took round of roads in the police uniform, motorists and passersby expressed surprise and elation.



Police saluted little Owais when he reached the police post in uniform. The young officer also did some office work.

On the roads, Owais signalled motorists to stop and issued warning to riders for not wearing helmets. Other policemen were with Owais when he checked the vehicles.



