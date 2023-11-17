Smog: Education Department announces Saturday holiday as Lahore becomes most polluted city

Published On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 12:11:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The School Education Department on Thursday issued a notification for closure of schools on Saturday as smog situation worsened in the Punjab province.

According to the notification, schools in 10 districts of the province will remain closed on Saturday (Nov 18).

All public and private schools in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin district will remain closed, said the notification.

LAHORE AT NO 1

Meanwhile, the city of Lahore has once again become the most polluted city of the world. The overall air quality index of the city is recorded at 343.

The district administration has instructed the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and ensure the use of masks while leaving home.