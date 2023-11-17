Pak-Business Express escapes major disaster near Jahanian

The engine and a bogie of Pak-Business Express derailed near Jahanian in the wee hours of Friday.

JAHANIAN (Dunya News) - Pak-Business Express escaped a major disaster when its engine and a bogie derailed near Jahanian in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the engine and a bogie of Pak-Business Express, en route to Karachi from Lahore, derailed near Qutabpur Railway Station due to which rail traffic on the Up and Down Track was suspended.

Railway officials with heavy machinery reached the spot to clear the track. No loss of life was reported in the accident.

