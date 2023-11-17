Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

PMD has predicted primarily dry conditions in most areas of the country.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 04:59:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted primarily dry conditions in most areas of the country, with cold and partly cloudy weather in the northern regions during the next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the past 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperatures was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -06°C.

