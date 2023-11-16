IMF, EU officials regularly visit PTI chief in Adiala jail: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi asserted on Thursday that officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union regularly visited the party chairman at Adiala jail, where both are currently held.

Elahi disclosed this during a court appearance related to a money laundering case against him. He expressed confidence in securing a significant number of votes in the upcoming polls.

Elahi emphasised their support for the PTI chief, dismissed allegations against him as baseless, and assured the public of fair elections without rigging.

Additionally, he criticised previous leaders without explicitly naming them and addressed concerns related to his son, Moonis Elahi, in a money laundering case.

The court adjourned the hearing until Nov 30.

Elahi also faced another court appearance regarding unauthorised appointments in the Punjab Assembly, with the judicial magistrate extending his remand for another 14 days.

Notably, this marks Elahi's twelfth arrest since June in the wake of a crackdown against PTI following the May 9 violence.