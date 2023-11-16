Search and combing operation conducted in Islamabad against illegal foreigners

Pakistan Pakistan Search and combing operation conducted in Islamabad against illegal foreigners

Police said during the operation, 18 houses and 62 individuals were thoroughly checked

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 13:16:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation against illegal foreigners in Shams Colony police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said.

According to police, the operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the capital.

An operation was conducted in different areas of Shams Colony by CTD, QRF and local police teams under the supervision of CTD DSP CTD.

Police said during the operation, 18 houses and 62 individuals were thoroughly checked while eight illegal foreigners were taken to the police station for verification.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.