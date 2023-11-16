IHC extends restraining order for police to arrest Sheikh Rashid in Sindh cases

Pakistan Pakistan IHC extends restraining order for police to arrest Sheikh Rashid in Sindh cases

Issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Lesbela case complainant

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 13:05:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court on Thursday extended till January a restraining order asking authorities not to arrest Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The court did not give a specific date until which the restraining order will be applicable.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court conducted hearing of cases registered against Rashid at Sindh's Mochko police station and Lesbela. The court, while issuing notice to SSP Investigation Kemari, summoned him in personal capacity on next date of hearing.

During proceedings, the court asked SSP Kemari why operations in the case were made despite IHC orders. The IHC also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for complainant in the Lesbela case.

The investigation officer told the court that report had been sent to dismiss the case registered in Lesbela. A letter had also been sent to the department in this regard. Justice Jahangiri, during proceedings, remarked, "Sheikh Sb seclusion (Chilla) is still haunting you, In Sindh too, 7-ATA has been invoked against you."

An officer of Sindh police told the court that investigation in the case was complete and challan had to be submitted in the court.

He said the former investigation officer (IO) had added Section 7-ATA in the case perhaps due to some political issue. He said in his opinion FIR should not have been registered. He further told the court if he was dealing with the case, he would dismiss the FIR.

He said he had been transferred, and a new officer, after taking charge, would appear before the court to pursue the case. On this, the assistant attorney general requested the court not to make the statement of police officer part of the record. The assistant attorney general said he had told the court

whole truth in plain words. Justice Jahangiri remarked that he was not going to make the statement of police officer part of proceedings because it could cost him his job. The court then adjourned hearing of the case till January.

