Pakistan Bereaved family alleges police apathy in Defence tragedy investigation

Six members of a family were killed in Defence phase-7

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 13:17:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A bereaved family, having lost six members in an accident, alleges the police are not cooperating during the investigation.

A couple of days ago, six members of a family were killed in Defence phase-7 during an accident of two vehicles. One was rashly driven by a young driver, it was reported.

The victim's family said it’s an incident of target killing rather a road accident. Expressing annoyance, the family said that police were not cooperating with them during the investigation.

Official sources said new details of the incident emerged during investigation of the case and it was detected that Afnan, a young driver of the rashly driven vehicle, had arguments with the deceased persons before the unfortunate accident occurred. They said starting from the Y block, the accused Afnan had started to chase the vehicle in which women were also sitting.

Hasnain, driver of the vehicle carrying the deceased, tried to avoid Afnan but to no avail. They said Afnan kept chasing and harassed the riders. In Y Block, Hasnain stopped his car and reprimanded Afnan. However, Afnan kept harassing the women and also threatened them with dire consequences.

According to sources, Afnan, in a threatening tone, warned the victim's family, saying I see how you dare to enter Defense. Ignoring the threats, they said Hasnain along with his wife and sister moved from the spot. After taking round of the McDonald’s Chowk, Afnan then accelerated his car and collided with Hasnain’s vehicle killing all the riders on the spot.

Four people who reached the spot to rescue Afnan fled from the scene seeing the enraged public.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, to incorporate anti-terrorism sections in the case.

