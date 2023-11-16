PM reaffirms govt's enduring commitment to economic reform efforts

Pakistan Pakistan PM reaffirms govt's enduring commitment to economic reform efforts

IMF Mission Chief and Resident Representative for Pakistan called on PM Kakar on Wednesday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:48:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s enduring commitment to the reform efforts agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as these were aimed at stabilizing the Pakistan’s economy in the long run.

IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Nathan Porter and IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Tuiz called on the prime minister and apprised him of the status of the negotiations held at the technical levels with the team of government of Pakistan under the First Review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister thanked the IMF team for its ongoing work with the Pakistan and praised the leadership of the minister for finance and revenue and the contribution of her team in taking the program forward.

He also appreciated the role of Governor, State Bank of Pakistan.

Caretaker minister for finance, governor State Bank of Pakistan, chairman Federal Board of Revenue, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Nathan Porter acknowledged the efforts made by the Government of Pakistan in meeting the various program quarterly targets. He stated that these efforts have resulted in positive conclusion of the technical level talks.

He said that both the teams had extensive talks on various aspects of the SBA and appreciated the role played by the finance minister and her team and the governor SBP along with his team in technical level talks.

