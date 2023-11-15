Govt to unveil Hajj Policy 2024 on Nov 16

Federal minister for religious affairs to unfold Hajj Policy 2024 on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, is set to reveal the Hajj Policy 2024 on Thursday.

The move is being done following the cancellation of the press conference scheduled on November 1.

This decision comes after a special meeting between the Minister of Religious Affairs and the Saudi Ambassador, which led to the cancellation of the press conference.