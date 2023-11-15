Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in review case till January 22

The government has constituted an inquiry commission to implement the decision of the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the Faizabad sit-in review case till January 22, 2024.

Earlier, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa delayed the start of hearing of the case till 11.30 am.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice and including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minullah is hearing the case.

Before the start of the hearing, the federal government constituted an inquiry commission to implement the decision of the case and issued a notification also.

The three-member commission is headed by IG (retd) Akhtar Ali Shah and included IG (retd) Tahir Alam and additional secretary interior Khushhal Khan. The commission will submit its report within two months.

It may be recalled that the apex court had rejected the fact finding committee and ordered the government to constitute an inquiry commission.

SHEIKH RASHID TALKS

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is a petitioner in the case, spoke to the media person on the premises of the Supreme Court.

Replying to a question, he said his seclusion (chilla) had been completed but its effects are still lingering on.

A journalist asked him whether he was standing with the PTI chairman or has surrendered. He replied, “By the grace of Allah, I have maintained both relationships, of friendship and enmity, throughout my life.”

