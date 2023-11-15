Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana cases

Defers hearing of cases till November 17

Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 12:27:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI chairman's wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of Bushra Bibi's pleas seeking extension in her interim bails in the Toshakana and Al-Qadir Trust cases. No lawyer appeared in court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

Special prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Sohail Arif attended court representing NAB along with investigation officers Mian Omer and Mohsin Haroon.

As the proceedings started, judge inquired about lawyers from Bushra Bibi. The NAB prosecutor said he did not know where they were. He further said Latif Khosa was contesting the case.

Accountability court judge Bashir said no lawyer from Bushra Bibi had attended court so hearing could be postponed till Friday. Later, the court, extended interim bail of PTI chairman's wife and deferred hearing till November 17.