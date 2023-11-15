Anti-judiciary speech: IHC disposes of contempt plea against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Anti-judiciary speech: IHC disposes of contempt plea against Nawaz Sharif

The petition had accused the PML-N supremo of making anti-judiciary speeches

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 12:13:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a long-pending contempt plea against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The contempt of court petition against the former prime minister was pending in the IHC since 2018 for delivering speech against the judiciary.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of the long-pending contempt plea due to the absence of applicant’s counsel.

Also Read: IHC to hear contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif

The petition was originally moved in 2018 by a local citizen named Adnan Iqbal. The petition had accused Nawaz Sharif of making anti-judiciary speeches.