In-focus

Federal govt to form inquiry commission for Faizabad sit-in probe

Federal govt to form inquiry commission for Faizabad sit-in probe

Pakistan

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will resume proceedings of the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate the Faizabad sit-in case and the notification will be produced before the Supreme Court today (Wednesday).

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will resume proceedings of the case. The other two members of the bench include Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Awan, will submit the notification before the court.
 

