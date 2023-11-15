Constituency delimitation disputes in 88 districts disposed off: ECP

ECP has resolved objections regarding the initial constituency boundaries in 88 districts so far.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has resolved objections regarding the initial constituency boundaries in 88 districts so far, with the aim of finalizing the delimitation of Constituencies and publishing it by November 30.

Official sources have stated that the election schedule will be revealed following the release of the final constituencies. The ECP issued a provisional report on constituency delimitation, derived from the recently concluded census, on September 27.

The ECP established two benches to address objections related to national and provincial assembly constituencies on a daily basis.

ECP sources have stated that concerns about defining constituencies, including districts such as Islamabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmor, and Sialkot, Khuzdar, Rajanpur, Kurram, Khyber, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Jhelum, Kohat, Korangi, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Kot Addu, Toba Tek Singh, South Karachi, Lower Dir, Hangu, Aurakzai, Multan, Jhang, Mohmand, Mansehra, Torgar, Battagram, Umerkot, Karachi West, Central Karachi, Keamari, Sought Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bajaur, Lakki Marvat, Shangla, Bonair, Zhob, Sherani, Kalla Saifullah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Liyyah, Tharparkar, Badin, Shahdad Kot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Faisalabad, Jamshoro, Swabi, Sargodha, Mianwali, Thatta, Upper Dir, Karak, Muzaffargarh, Bhakar, Khairpur, Okara, Pak Pattan, Bahawalnagar, Taunsa, Vehari, Quetta, Chaman, Kalla Abdullah, Chaghi, Kharan, Vashak, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Malir, Sanghar, Swat, Haripur, Chakwal, Talagang, Pashin, and Ziarat, have been sorted out.

