Caretaker cabinet to discuss six-point agenda

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker cabinet to discuss six-point agenda

Caretaker federal cabinet will also assess political and economic landscape

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 23:21:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet, to be chaired by the interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, is scheduled for Wednesday to deliberate on a six-point agenda.

During this session, the caretaker federal cabinet will assess the political and economic landscape. The agenda also includes a review of the issues about the fifth round of the Free Trade Agreement with Gulf countries.

The meeting aims to secure approval for the addition of more countries to the Pakistan Business Visa Online List. Additionally, the approval of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council's budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 is part of the agenda.

Sources reveal that the Hajj Policy for 2024 will be reintroduced in the cabinet meeting with minor modifications. Furthermore, the approval of taxing odd profits on foreign exchange to banks in the financial year 2021-2022 is also included in the agenda.