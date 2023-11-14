PHC moved against caretaker CM Arshad Shah

Pakistan Pakistan PHC moved against caretaker CM Arshad Shah

PHC moved against caretaker CM Arshad Shah

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 19:38:16 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The appointment of caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah has been challenged in the Peshawar High Court.

The petitioner has stated that the manner in which the appointment of the chief minister was made does not have any provision in the constitution for such appointments.

“Articles 224 and 224-A are specifically for the appointment of the chief minister under normal circumstances, and the circumstances at the time were not normal, hence such an appointment could not have been made,” said the petitioner.

“Mahmood Khan is not the chief minister at the moment, nor is Akram Khan Durrani the opposition leader. Mahmood Khan and Akram Khan Durrani hold no official positions; they are ordinary citizens. In the absence of normal circumstances, the appointment of the chief minister would be made through consultation with the governor and the election commission,” the petitioner added.

The provincial government, chief minister, former chief minister Mahmood Khan, opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani have been made parties to the petition, filed by senior lawyers Wali Khan Afridi and Shah Faisal.

