Grades instead of marks: IBCC decides

Ninth and eleventh-grade students will receive grades in 2024

Tue, 14 Nov 2023 19:13:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) implemented a grading system nationwide, replacing numerical scores for Matric and Intermediate students.

IBCC Chairman Ghulam Ali Malah stated that starting in 2024, ninth and eleventh-grade students will receive grades, aligning with the global practices.

Emphasising the significance of providing quality education and steering students away from a mere pursuit of marks, Ghulam Ali Malah believes that the alternative grading system will prove more valuable for students.