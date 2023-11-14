Live

Israel ignores calls for restraint as stranded Gazans digging mass grave inside hospital

Grades instead of marks: IBCC decides

Grades instead of marks: IBCC decides

Pakistan

Ninth and eleventh-grade students will receive grades in 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) implemented a grading system nationwide, replacing numerical scores for Matric and Intermediate students.

IBCC Chairman Ghulam Ali Malah stated that starting in 2024, ninth and eleventh-grade students will receive grades, aligning with the global practices.

Emphasising the significance of providing quality education and steering students away from a mere pursuit of marks, Ghulam Ali Malah believes that the alternative grading system will prove more valuable for students.

 

 

