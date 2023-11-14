PM Kakar urges overseas community to invest in Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar urges overseas community to invest in Pakistan

PM Kakar urges overseas community to invest in Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 18:56:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and assured that the government would provide all possible support and facilities to them.

He said protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the overseas Pakistanis led by Nouman Mustafa that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister observed that transfer of remittances of the Pakistanis residing aboard through legal and safe manner were very important for the country’s progress and urged them to send their amounts through Roshan Digital Pakistan Account.

He further said that Roshan Digital Pakistan Account was the safest means for transfer of remittances and its utilization could help in improving the national economy. Protection of their investments and properties were the responsibility of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

