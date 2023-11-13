Info minister, KP chief minister discuss upcoming elections

Mon, 13 Nov 2023 20:11:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday discussed the upcoming elections with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah over telephone.

Solangi also congratulated Arshad Hussain Shah on assuming the charge as KP’s new caretaker chief minister, as stated in a press release issued here.

Both the federal minister and the caretaker CM expressed their determination to provide all possible support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make the electioneering process fair, transparent and impartial.

During their conversation, the two also took up the cooperation in the media sector and other important issues, including the problems facing the journalist community.

Solangi said that the caretaker government fully believed in freedom of expression and would provide all possible facilities to the media during the elections. The caretaker government was fulfilling its responsibilities under the constitution and equal opportunities were being provided to all political parties, he claimed.

The interim CM assured that the problems being faced by journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be resolved on a priority basis.