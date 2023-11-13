Bushra Bibi's name placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker government on Monday placed the name of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chief, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The government took the decision on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the NAB presented Bushra Bibi with an 11-question questionnaire. During her appearance at the NAB office, Bushra Bibi was queried about her association with Farah Gogi.

